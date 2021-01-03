A complete transformation as Crowne Plaza on East Wash becomes DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East

In September, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that it is partnering with NCG for the construction of a 200-room, boutique-style hotel to be constructed in the 30-acre Deer District in downtown Milwaukee. The hotel, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection of independently owned upscale and luxury hotels, will be located just north of Fiserv Forum and built and operated by NCG, which is leasing the land from the Bucks.

“It definitely evokes a lot of excitement in our company,” said Katie Marron, NCG’s vice president of marketing and communications. “We’re definitely growing and choosing brands that we partner with for the long term that we feel fit our guests and clientele and where they want to stay.”

DoubleTree by Hilton has 580 upscale hotels with nearly 135,000 rooms in 46 countries. In Madison, there’s also a 163-room DoubleTree, at 525 W. Johnson St., that was converted in 2004 from a Howard Johnson’s.

East Wash site

The DoubleTree on East Washington Avenue is in a building constructed in 1987 for the Holiday Inn East and which underwent a $2 million renovation in 1996 when it was converted to the Crowne Plaza. The bones of the building were solid, its location ideal and the price attractive for NCG to take the building to the next level.