A bowling alley in a gated apartment development? It's happening in Windsor

WINDSOR -- When 28 square miles of rural Dane County became a village in 2015, Terrence Wall saw an opening.

The real estate developer isn't foreign to building apartments on clean slates of land, but his $60 million multi-family housing development just east of Highway 51 at Windsor Road is unique even by Wall's standards.

The 18-acre Covered Bridge Residences is believed to be one of the only gated apartment developments in the state and is likely the only one in which residents may want to have a pair of bowling shoes in their bedroom closet.

Wall is upping the ante on amenities with plans for a two-lane bowling center, pickleball courts and golf simulator along with more standard fare like a heated outdoor pool and fitness center. There are also bike and walking paths, a pond and plans for a dog run and community gardens.

"It attracts residents," Wall said of the offerings. "This is their home and they may be living here for 10 to 15 years or even longer. It’s like a resort."

The project is adjacent to Bear Tree Farms Community, a new single family housing development under construction, and Church Hill Condominiums, which is also nearing completion. Door Creek Church is a few blocks away, and there's a 22-acre village park within walking distance. Across the street from Wall's project is Yahara River Learning Center, that offers daycare and 4k education.

But those are only a part of Windsor's recent developments for a community that, like the rest of the county, is growing.

The village of 9,305 people, which is primarily in the DeForest School District, has added nearly 3,000 residents since 2015 and is likely top top 10,000 by 2030, according to village estimates. Other projects either underway or proposed include 228 apartments at Windsor Crossing just west of Highway 51; 122 apartments at Lake and Gray roads by Gebhardt Development; 100 senior housing units and 190 town homes on land northwest of the Highway 51 and Windsor Road intersection; and 50 units in a four-story apartment building just south of the Kwik Trip along Highway 51.

In addition, the village has plans for a downtown redevelopment project that calls for a new village hall and space for a new farmers market.

"We have a state of the art school district. Our park spaces and trails are a big draw and when U.S. 51 was reconstructed to be a divided two-way highway it made the commute to Madison very easy," said Jamie Rybarczyk, Windsor's Community Development Director. "It’s a combination of factors but a big part of it comes down to location."

Wall said he began looking at Windsor about four years ago.

His development, being built in four phases to resemble a farm, will ultimately have four apartment buildings with 91 units each. The $15 million first phase, which includes a newly built silo and a main entrance that resembles a grain bin, is scheduled to open in February. The second phase, which would include the construction of a clubhouse and another 91-unit apartment building, could begin in late 2023, depending on construction costs and interest rates, Wall said. Construction of the third and fourth phases could begin by 2027 and 2029 respectively.

Rents will range from $1,200 to $1,300 for a studio apartment; $1,400 to $1,600 for a one bedroom; $1,850 to $2,000 for a two bedroom and $2,360 to $2,670 for three-bedroom apartments that will anchor each corner of each floor, Wall said.

Access to the property by vehicle will be electronically controlled and is designed to provide "a sense of security" and deter car thefts, according to Wall. However the development will be accessible via the bike and walking paths, which connect to the village's trail system.

“I think the village realized that we need some housing options for those young professionals and empty-nesters who don't want a single family home," Rybarczyk said. "He brings a unique product to the community. Even though it will kind of look like its own community it’s fitting well within the larger village of Windsor."

Wall is a longtime developer who bought his first apartment building in 1989 while he was still a student at UW-Madison. He has gone on to become of the state's most prolific developers with several projects over the years in Madison and the Dane County suburbs. He recently completed Middleton Center a massive mixed-use project that has bolstered the ongoing revitalization of the Good Neighbor city's downtown, and he is the lead developer on the Bruce Company property on Parmenter Street that calls for a new garden center and multiple buildings housing 600 apartment units, offices, a bank and possibly a hotel.

Other projects either underway or planned include the Moment, a 15-story multi-family development on East Wilson Street that would replace the Paisan's building and include 263 apartments, retail and office space. In downtown Wausau he is building the Foundry on 3rd, a mixed use development on the site of a former shopping mall while in Oshkosh the Mill on Main will be the first multi-family development in the newly created Sawdust District, located on former industrial land across from the Fox River in the city's downtown.

Covered Bridge Residences in Windsor, however, is on former farmland, but designed with architecture that matches the agrarian heritage of the village, where 17 square miles of farmland remain protected from development. The project also helps address a shortage in apartments in Dane County and comes at a time when interest rates have risen and pushed some people out of buying a home.

"It’s been undeveloped historically so there's an opportunity. I think there’s a need for mutlifamily," Wall said during a tour. ”Half the residents here will be younger people and once they get established here they’ll eventually buy a house in the neighborhood. When you have multifamily, there’s constantly new buyers coming in so it’s really good for the neighborhood.”