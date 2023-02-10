The penchant for frozen pizza continues.

And for the city of Jefferson, it's going to mean 180 jobs and a facility that can crank out 50 million pizzas a year.

Milwaukee-based Palermo Villa has announced that it plans to use a former Tyson Foods plant in the Jefferson County community to continue its growth in the highly competitive and growing frozen pizza industry.

Palermo Villa, known for its brands like Palermo's, Screamin' Scilian Pizza Co., Urban Pie and Connie's, says it is adding specialized equipment to the facility to create additional production capacity with at least two pizza topping lines with full production expected by this summer.

The announcement also said the expansion will add 20 jobs at the company's Canal Street headquarters in Milwaukee. In Jefferson, the positions at the facility on the city's south side will include those in salaried management, production, quality, maintenance, warehouse and sanitation.

"Not only do they make a variety of delicious products, but they value their employees greatly and treat them well. That was evident from our first meeting with their leadership team," Jefferson Mayor Dale Opperman wrote in an e-mail Friday. "Palermo's presence in Jefferson will be a benefit to our entire region by providing good family-supporting jobs."

Over the past three years Palermo's, founded in 1964, has added more than 400 jobs to its facilities in Milwaukee. It included in 2020 a Rising Crust bakery line and a fourth topping production line.

The Jefferson plant, which has both production space and cold storage, has historically been used to make frozen fish patties, said Jefferson City Manager Tim Freitag. The facility was last used in 2021 by LD Foods, a subsidiary of Tyson, but which closed the plant that year putting 62 people out of work, according to the Daily Jefferson County Union newspaper.

"The Jefferson site will allow us to expand and increase capacity again," said Giacomo Fallucca, chairman of the board and CEO of Palermo Villa. "While we considered expansion plans in multiple geographic locations, timing and availability of space led us to decide to expand in Jefferson ... as it allows us to expand our Wisconsin roots and continue to provide great career opportunities in our home state.”

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the frozen food department became one of the biggest contributors to sales growth and accounted for $72.2 billion in sales nationally, according to the Frozen Food Institute. The figure represents a $19.4 billion increase in frozen food sales between 2018 and 2022. Frozen pizza sales dipped to just below $5 billion annually in 2018 but have grown each year since and are expected to hit $6.4 billion in 2023, according to industry figures.

Wisconsin is home to multiple frozen pizza companies, including Emil's and Lebby's in Watertown, Tombstone in Medford, Orv's in Kaukauna, Luigi's in Belgium, Park Plaza in Beaver Dam and Portesi in Stevens Point, while Jack's Pizza was founded in a garage in Little Chute. Kwik Trip has an automated production line in La Crosse that can produce 50,000 pizzas a day while many meat markets, like Leroy Meats in Horicon and Eden Meat Market southeast of Fond du Lac, also have gotten into the frozen pizza game.

The Palermo story began in 1954 when founders Gaspare Fallucca and his wife, Zina, immigrated to the U.S. from Italy and settled in Milwaukee. Ten years later, the family began an Italian bakery on the city's east side where it sold breads, cookies and cannoli and later added Italian soups and sandwiches.

A pizzeria and restaurant followed in 1969 and, in 1979, at the urging of a local grocer, the company entered the frozen pizza industry. It introduced the first rising crust frozen pizza in 1989 and in 2003 built a 137,000-square-foot production facility in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley.

The Jefferson expansion builds on the company's success that has gone from a neighborhood to a national market.

“Palermo’s expansion is a fantastic example of a success achieved by stakeholders working together to benefit greater Jefferson County,” said Deb Reinbold, president of Thrive Economic Development. “The jobs created by this expansion will support local workers and their families. Our team is grateful to assist with this project and congratulates Palermo’s on its success.”

