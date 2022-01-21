30+ workers at Middleton-based video game developer are unionizing

"Today marks a historic step in the movement to create positive change and build a better gaming industry for the workers who make video games," Bloomingdale said. "Quality assurance workers at Raven are joining together for a seat at the table."

Activision disclosed in 2021 that it was being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination, and settled claims in September brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Activision reached a deal with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle the claims after a three-year investigation. The agency said Activision failed to take effective action following employee complaints about sexual harassment, as well as retaliation and discrimination against pregnant staff members.

Meanwhile, Raven Software has been facing its own problems.