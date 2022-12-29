2 Madison rappers 'Netflix' the music process to help hip-hop artists

Aspiring music artists in Madison need vast amount of resources, time and money. From booking recording studio sessions to finding performance opportunities and building a social media presence, it doesn’t take long for the pursuit of a professional music career to feel overwhelming.

And a recent study said hip-hop in particular is one of Madison's most marginalized music genres.

Breyon Sommerville and Akiya Alexander, co-founders of the brand Lesswork Local Lifestyle have developed a subscription-based service program for local creatives to streamline those tasks, with the goal of helping more Black artists navigate Madison’s music landscape.

Sommerville describes the model of Lesswork Local Lifestyle as a “Netflixing” of the music industry. Through paying a monthly fee, their artists can have access to numerous services, including social media management, recording studio sessions, screen printing, photography, and more.

“If you go to Atlanta, Chicago and even New York, they have our structure. They have production houses.” Sommerville said. “It’s about offering maximum value at a minimum cost.”

As Lesswork Local Lifestyle is still building up subscribed clients, their monthly fee is around $500. In the future, Sommerville and Alexander hope to make their services more accessible and personalized to their clientele. This would involve implementing a lane-style system, Sommerville said.

The “fast” lane would cost artists $300 a month for unlimited services, the “passing lane” with more limited services would cost $200 and the “slow” lane would cost $100. The slow lane would be suitable for budding artists while the passing and fast lanes would be geared toward more established artists.

Sommerville and Alexander, who founded Lesswork Local Lifestyle in 2020 and are rappers themselves, said that Madison can be hard to navigate for local hip-hop artists due to limited venue options and public misconceptions about the genre. Alexander, who goes by the stage name K.I.L.O. Aka SkitL’z, said that hip-hop artists often feel left out.

“If I was a vegetarian I'll go to Whole Foods. If I wanted some chicken, I'll go to KFC. But where do we go for hip hop?” she said. “It's like you don't have a home.”

Alexander’s concerns are a part of a larger, ongoing conversation about Madison’s music landscape. This month, the Greater Madison Music City project presented a 131-page report that recommended ways that opportunity and equity can be increased for the city’s music community. Two key weaknesses listed in the report included a general lack of funding and limited venue options for music genres across the board, but it specifically identified hip-hop as one of Dane County’s most “marginalized” genres.

“I feel like they want the revenue from it, but they don't want what comes with it,” Sommerville said regarding the lack of support for local hip-hop artists. “I don't think it’s different from any other genre.”

Sommerville and Alexander have helped local artists find performance opportunities and hosted shows themselves. Local hip-hop artist and music producer Marcus Porter said that Lesswork Local Lifestyle is helping fill a long-standing gap in performance opportunities for hip-hop artists.

“They are allowing artists to have a platform that we haven’t had before in Madison,” Porter said. “Local artists don’t get a lot of play on the radio and there aren’t a lot of venues for hip-hop artists to perform because it’s been branded as not the greatest thing.”

“It’s a great community experience. It’s not just one person, it’s a lot of people rooting for your growth,” said Aaron Burks, another local artist who has worked with Lesswork Local Lifestyle.

Currently, Sommerville and Alexander have a fundraising goal of $2 million to buy and renovate the building that they’re currently renting at 1444 East Washington Ave. With those funds, they plan to renovate the main floor into a performance space and the top floor into an expansive music and media studio.

“It will be a one-stop shop,” Sommerville said. “Madison creators won’t have to look far for support.”

With an updated space, the hope is that Lesswork Local Lifestyle will be able to amplify the work and talent of even more Madison-based artists.

“We're gonna give back hope to this field,” Sommerville said confidently. “Our focus is local is the new global.”