154-year-old home makes way for more retail along booming Sun Prairie corridor

SUN PRAIRIE — What stood for 154 years on two sites in Sun Prairie came down in less than two hours Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists on Highway 151 just west of Main Street were able to catch glimpses of a 35-ton excavator taking down the Greek Revival-style former home to some of Sun Prairie's earliest settlers. It was among several farm buildings demolished on the 41-acre property by a construction firm Monday and Tuesday.

Other than excavator operator Spenser Sharp and a couple of journalists, the only witness to the end of a piece of the fast-growing Madison suburb's history was former Sun Prairie Mayor Joe Chase, who spent three years unsuccessfully lobbying to preserve the home.

"It really does dig deep into the community," Chase said of the Thompson-Schneider homestead, named after two of its longtime owners. "It was really an important location and really an important, iconic building."

In its place, Michigan-based developer Colburn Hundley is planning a retail project dubbed the Pumpkin Patch.

The Thompson-Schneider house was constructed by Sereno Thompson in 1866 from brick made from a clay pit on an adjacent farm. It was likely an upgrade from the log cabin Thompson and his wife, Sarah, built when they arrived on the property in 1846.