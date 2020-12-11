110-year-old Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative files for bankruptcy

A 110-year-old Green County cheese cooperative has filed for bankruptcy but the farmers who own the co-op and supply milk to the Twin Grove facility have found temporary buyers for their milk.

Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative and Maple Cheese Makers failed to reach agreement on a contract and production at the plant ended this week. The co-op, which owns the building and some of the equipment inside, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday to restructure its debts so it could buy more time to find a new partner to make cheese at the plant.

The 25 farmers have found temporary markets for their milk but the hope is to reopen the cheese plant in the next three to four months so the farmers can return to supplying milk to the plant, located southeast of Monroe.

The Cooperative is hoping that the bankruptcy court will authorize payments owed to patrons for milk delivered prior to Wednesday's petition date.

"Regretfully, I know that the cooperative farmer-owners will have to make further sacrifices in the short run, but that Chapter 11 is the only way to keep the Cooperative alive and rebuild for a stronger future," said Jeremy Mayer, president of the co-op. "Our cooperative family has had to make sacrifices before and each time the cooperative and its farmer-owners have come out stronger than before.”