110-year-old Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative files for bankruptcy

A 110-year-old Green County cheese cooperative has filed for bankruptcy but the farmers who own the co-op and supply milk to the Twin Grove facility have found temporary buyers for their milk.
Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative and Maple Cheese Makers failed to reach agreement on a contract and production at the plant ended this week. The co-op, which owns the building and some of the equipment inside, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday to restructure its debts so it could buy more time to find a new partner to make cheese at the plant.
The 25 farmers have found temporary markets for their milk but the hope is to reopen the cheese plant in the next three to four months so the farmers can return to supplying milk to the plant, located southeast of Monroe.
The Cooperative is hoping that the bankruptcy court will authorize payments owed to patrons for milk delivered prior to Wednesday's petition date.
"Regretfully, I know that the cooperative farmer-owners will have to make further sacrifices in the short run, but that Chapter 11 is the only way to keep the Cooperative alive and rebuild for a stronger future," said Jeremy Mayer, president of the co-op. "Our cooperative family has had to make sacrifices before and each time the cooperative and its farmer-owners have come out stronger than before.”
Maple Leaf Cheesemakers announced in October that it would cease production at the Twin Grove plant in early December which left farmers scrambling to find new homes for the combined 3.5 million pounds of milk they supplied monthly to the cheesemakers. The cheesemakers will continue to make much of its Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda, cheddar and white cheddar with cranberries, cherries and blueberries at other contract facilities but with milk from other farmers. However, that production won't include Maple Leaf's award-winning English Hollow cheddar, named in March to the list of 20 finalists at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.
The co-op, established in 1910 and now with some third-generation farmers, has worked with a number of cheesemakers over the years, and for much of its history the plant was on Highway 59 between Monroe and Albany. In 1994, the cheesemaking moved to Twin Grove, just a few miles north of the Illinois state line where, in 1996, longtime master cheesemakers Jeff Wideman and Paul Reigle created Maple Leaf Cheesemakers. The decision to close the plant was based on economics after the closure of specialty cheese shops earlier this year and a dramatic drop in demand from higher-end food-service distributors, the cheesemakers said.
The agreement between the Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative, which had been losing money, and the Maple Leaf Cheesemakers allowed small farms to be a part of the cheese industry, said Will Hughes, a longtime manager at the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and who is working as a consultant with the cooperative.
While the co-op provided the milk for the cheese, the cheesemakers took a commission on the sale of the cheese. The farmers were not paid for their milk directly. Instead, they divvied up what was left after the sale of the cheese and bills were paid for things like property taxes, insurance and loan payments for improvements to the facility. The farmers also derived revenue from the sale of raw cream and whey left over from the cheesemaking process. However, the price for raw whey has plunged 80% in recent years.
But for now, the cooperative has no revenue. Hughes said there are two likely options for the plant moving forward. The co-op could find a cheesemaker and operate under a similar agreement as in the past or it could sell the plant to a cheesemaker, who would agree to by the milk from the co-op.
"If that's the only way we can get the plant reopened that's what we're going to have to look at," Hughes said. "Our ideal (situation) would be somebody that could come in and help buy the equipment and provide enough financial resources and have enough (cheese) markets to get the plant running. It's going to have to be a long term commitment."
