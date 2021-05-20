100state co-founder Joseph Sweeney returns to helm co-working community

“I'm at a point in my career where I can do more of the mentoring and help other people get from where they're going to where they want to be,” Sweeney said, explaining he recently turned 40 and is no longer so busy trying to figure out his own path. “That milestone … you start to think more and more about making an impact.”

Sweeney, who took the helm earlier this month, said he was grateful to the many people who kept 100state running through the tumult of 2020, including former director of community and programming Emily Volland, who served as interim executive director.

“So many businesses really fell on hard times during the pandemic, (including) very well-run businesses with loyal customer bases,” he said, so to see 100state make it through was “a magical feeling.”