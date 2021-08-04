$10,000 grants available to businesses and non profits that move into empty store fronts

Businesses and non profits that move into an empty store front may be eligible for a $10,000 grant, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.

“These grants are designed to give entrepreneurs a helping hand in establishing their physical storefronts and reward small business owners for investing in empty commercial properties across the state,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “The businesses that move into these spaces become integral parts of our communities, offering not only goods and services but spaces to gather and celebrate.”

Grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs and improvements, and additional expenses.

Small businesses or non profits seeking grant approval are not allowed to close another location in order to open in an empty store front. National or regional chains, unless franchised, are ineligible along with businesses or nonprofits that plan to use the new location for storage, to hold for investment purposes or to rent out as residential housing.

Applications for the grants open on Aug. 9 and close on June 30, 2022.