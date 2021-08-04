$10,000 grants available to businesses and non profits that move into empty store fronts

Businesses and non profits that move into an empty store front may be eligible for a $10,000 grant, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
“These grants are designed to give entrepreneurs a helping hand in establishing their physical storefronts and reward small business owners for investing in empty commercial properties across the state,” WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said. “The businesses that move into these spaces become integral parts of our communities, offering not only goods and services but spaces to gather and celebrate.”
Grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs and improvements, and additional expenses.
Small businesses or non profits seeking grant approval are not allowed to close another location in order to open in an empty store front. National or regional chains, unless franchised, are ineligible along with businesses or nonprofits that plan to use the new location for storage, to hold for investment purposes or to rent out as residential housing.
Applications for the grants open on Aug. 9 and close on June 30, 2022.
The grant program, part of the Wisconsin Tomorrow – Main Street Bounceback initiative, is funded through state’s share of federal American Recovery Plan Act aid.
Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality
To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.
Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.
Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."
As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.
The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.
Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.
Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.
Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.
As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.
"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."
The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.
Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction.
"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."
