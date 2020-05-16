Burke, Barbara J. (Bolles) (nee Peterman)

GREEN BAY - Barb - grandma, mother, sister, aunt, dancer, educator, witty and good-hearted, passed away on May 10, 2020, and is now teaching the angels to dance. Barb was born on Dec. 27, 1931. She was a Milwaukee area resident until 2017 when she moved to Green Bay, where she received excellent care at Brookview Meadows, with help from Home Instead Senior Care's Joyce T. and hospice.
Arrangements are incomplete. The full obituary will be published later. Cotter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
