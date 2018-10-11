Los Angeles
RH Kenley Jansen (1-5, 3.01, 71.2 IP, 54 H, 82 K, 38 Saves), RH Ryan Madson (2-5, 5.47, 52.2 IP, 58 H, 54 K, 4 Sv), RH Pedro Baez (4-3, 2.88, 56.1 IP, 46 H, 62 K), RH Kenta Maeda (8-10, 3.81, 125.1 IP, 115 H, 153 K), LH Alex Wood (9-7, 3.68, 151.2 IP, 143 H, 135 K), LH Caleb Ferguson (7-2, 3.49, 49 IP, 43 H, 59 K)
A vulnerability much of the season, the bullpen has become a strength down the stretch with starters Maeda and Wood shifted from the rotation after Kershaw and Ryu returned to health. Jansen, among the most dominant closers in the game the past several years, got off to a slow start and missed time in August with a heart issue but finished strong with a 1.59 ERA in September.
Milwaukee
RH Jeremy Jeffress (8-1, 1.29, 76.2 IP, 49 H, 89 K, 15 Sv), RH Corey Knebel (4-3, 3.58, 55.1 IP, 38 H, 88 K, 16 Sv), RH Joakim Soria (3-4, 3.12, 60.2 IP, 53 H, 75 K, 16 Sv), RH Corbin Burnes (7-0, 2.61, 38 IP, 27 H, 35 K), LH Josh Hader (6-1, 2.43, 81.1 IP, 36 H, 143 K, 12 Sv)
It’s a measure of the depth of the bullpen that three different pitchers have served as closer during the season. Jeffress took over in the second half and didn’t allow a run in September, although he did surrender the staff’s only two runs in the NLDS. Hader put up insane numbers, including 15.8 K/9, but showed some vulnerability down the stretch with a 5.11 ERA in September, surrendering four homers. Knebel struggled early but has been overpowering since returning from the minors, pitching 16.1 scoreless innings the last month with 33 strikeouts. Soria and Burnes also have been reliable and one of lefties who didn’t make NLDS roster, Xavier Cedeno and Dan Jennings, could have role in NLCS.