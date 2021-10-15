BUILDING BLOCK

While the Badgers rank among the top teams in the Big Ten in most statistical categories and among the best in the nation in some, blocking is not one of them.
The Badgers rank 12th in the conference in blocks at 2.25 per set, better than only lowly Rutgers (2.07) and Iowa (1.45).
One contributing factor has been the loss of middle blocker Danielle Hart, who was on track for a career year until suffering a season-ending knee injury after the sixth match. She was averaging a career-high 1.16 blocks per set at the time.
Hart’s injury has had a domino effect on the front row. First, freshman Anna Smrek stepped into her spot, but she was sidelined by an injury after three matches and has yet to return to the court, although she has been practicing. Sophomore Devyn Robinson then shifted from the right side to the middle, where she played in high school and club. In turn, sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine have alternated on the right side after shifting over from the left. It’s possible that Smrek may re-emerge on the right side at some point.
Coach Kelly Sheffield said that blocking has been a heavy area of emphasis in practice the past couple weeks and saw signs of progress in Saturday’s victory over Illinois. After not getting a block in the first set, when they were outblocked 7-0 by the Illini, the Badgers came on to hold a 10-5 blocking advantage the rest of the match.
"BBB" - Better Business Bureau? Big Baller Brand?— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 10, 2021
Nope. Big Blocking Badgers!@dana_rettke and @sydneyhilley again! pic.twitter.com/1CbGV0FAW4
“We’ve got to get better at that,” Sheffield said. “In that match I thought we got better as we went along. Certainly the blocking numbers will tell that. And even though we got no blocks in the first set, I thought we were setting up a lot better.
“We were short of a train wreck at Illinois (a week earlier) when we were blocking the left pin. It was really poor. We did a poor job of aligning ourselves and getting ourselves in good position. And they were really having a field day.”
He noted that the Illini’s three pin hitters combined to hit .049 in Saturday’s rematch.