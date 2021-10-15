BUILDING BLOCK

While the Badgers rank among the top teams in the Big Ten in most statistical categories and among the best in the nation in some, blocking is not one of them.

The Badgers rank 12th in the conference in blocks at 2.25 per set, better than only lowly Rutgers (2.07) and Iowa (1.45).

One contributing factor has been the loss of middle blocker Danielle Hart, who was on track for a career year until suffering a season-ending knee injury after the sixth match. She was averaging a career-high 1.16 blocks per set at the time.

Hart’s injury has had a domino effect on the front row. First, freshman Anna Smrek stepped into her spot, but she was sidelined by an injury after three matches and has yet to return to the court, although she has been practicing. Sophomore Devyn Robinson then shifted from the right side to the middle, where she played in high school and club. In turn, sophomore Jade Demps and freshman Lauren Jardine have alternated on the right side after shifting over from the left. It’s possible that Smrek may re-emerge on the right side at some point.