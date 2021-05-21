BUD UNDER PRESSURE

The Bucks are standing behind coach Mike Budenholzer as he leads the team to the playoffs for the third straight season. But don't expect that loyalty to last too long if Milwaukee falls to Miami again.

Budenholzer, who guided Milwaukee to the best record in the NBA his first two years on the job before finishing seventh in the league this season, has yet to take a team past the conference finals as a head coach.

In his first season in Milwaukee, Budenholzer and the Bucks took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before the Toronto Raptors stormed back to take the next four games en route to the NBA title.

While last season's second-round loss to the Heat could be written off as a product of the league's restrictive coronavirus bubble, a loss this year would expose a concerning pattern.

In his first head coaching job, Budenholzer led the Atlanta Hawks to the playoffs in the first four years on the job before missing out in his final season in Atlanta. But despite the consistency he has yet to break into the NBA Finals.