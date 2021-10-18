Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo eyes next level

It was such a glaring weakness it reignited criticism that he is an elite athlete who isn’t all that skilled at basketball.

He’s not as bad as he looked then.

He’s also not as good as he could be.

“We continue to say we feel like Giannis has got a lot of room for improvement, which is a lot of respect for how much he already does and how great a player and how impactful he is to winning,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

But the coach believes there are “some significant jumps that he can take.”

If there was ever a time to ease up, it would seem Antetokounmpo just earned it after carrying Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years. But Richard Jefferson, who won a title with LeBron James in Cleveland, said that’s exactly when the great players take it up another notch because they don’t want to settle for one.

“So, I think for guys like Giannis, he’s the same way” and wants more, said Jefferson, now an analyst for ESPN and YES Network.