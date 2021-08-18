 Skip to main content
Bryce Frank, sr., RB/SS/K/P/KR/PR, Marshall
Bryce Frank, sr., RB/SS/K/P/KR/PR, Marshall

The 5-10, 180-pound Frank was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and return specialist, second-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker and was an all-conference honorable-mention choice at kicker. Frank was the Eastern Suburban offensive player of the year for the 2020 season. He’s regarded as a player to watch among senior running backs by WisSports.net.

