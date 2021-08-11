 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg
0 Comments

Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg

  • 0
Bryant Yanke

Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke tries to shake a Portage defender during a Badger North Conference football game in September 2020.

Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 128 attempts. He also threw for 526 yards and four more scores and could be more of a passing threat this fall with his top three receiving threats also back.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms wreak havoc from the Midwest to the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics