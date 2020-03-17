Bryan Sanborn, an inside linebacker from Lake Zurich, Ill., committed to UW in December 2019.
Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Bryan’s late father, Paul, played football at Oregon.
COMMITTED... pic.twitter.com/xrTFVj7NdK— Bryan Sanborn (@bryan_sanborn21) December 13, 2019
Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
