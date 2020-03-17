You are the owner of this article.
Bryan Sanborn, an inside linebacker from Lake Zurich, Ill., committed to UW in December 2019.

Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Bryan’s late father, Paul, played football at Oregon.

