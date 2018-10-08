Brock Caufield mug

Caufield

Freshman | 5-9, 168

Mosinee

Age at start of season: 19.

NHL: 2019 draft eligible.

Stats: 18 goals, 22 assists, 40 points, minus-17 in 62 games last season for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Scouting report: Caufield originally committed to Ohio State along with his younger brother, Cole. Both switched to UW in 2017. Dependable in all zones, he considers himself a playmaker before a scorer. Caufield has a strong hockey lineage: His grandfather, Wayne, was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, and his father, Paul, holds the all-time scoring record at UW-Stevens Point.

Find Caufield on Twitter: @brockcaufield

