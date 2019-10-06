Brock Caufield

 

Sophomore

5-9, 175

Stevens Point

Age at start of season: 20.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Caufield played most of his freshman season at right wing but drew assignments as a center in the final weeks. Coaches liked what they saw from Caufield in the middle — the position he played for most of his junior career — so he'll probably get another look there. He'll also be one of the first used on penalty kills.

On Twitter and Instagram: @BrockCaufield@brockcCaufield19.

