Sophomore
5-9, 175
Stevens Point
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 37 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Caufield played most of his freshman season at right wing but drew assignments as a center in the final weeks. Coaches liked what they saw from Caufield in the middle — the position he played for most of his junior career — so he'll probably get another look there. He'll also be one of the first used on penalty kills.
On Twitter and Instagram: @BrockCaufield, @brockcCaufield19.