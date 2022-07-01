Name: Brinley Age: Young Adult (7 months) Weight: 35 lbs. Personality: As a young pup I'm still figuring out this... View on PetFinder
Brinley
UW-Madison will begin demolishing two century-old buildings this week to make way for its new School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences.
Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reveals a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve the attorney Johnson referred to on Friday.
The three owners of The Weary Traveler Freehouse plan to sell the business Tuesday to a longtime bartender and his business partner.
"I'm mad," one 26-year-old demonstrator remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022."
Vacationers who canoed along the Wisconsin River came upon human remains along a sand bar island as they prepared to set up camp for the evening Saturday.
Greg Gard, the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year, received a hefty raise this offseason. Here’s a look at the changes to his contract.
“I know it’s across the country but that’s what I’m looking most forward to,” the setter said, “being surrounded by new people and learning about a different state that I’ve not lived in yet. And then being part of a new culture, I’m looking forward to that.”
A Chapter 128 filing will not affect day-to-day operations, consolidates debt, keeps the company's 132 employees in place and could lead to a new owner within 60 days.
FRIDAY, June 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There was a decrease in HIV testing and diagnoses during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to research published in the June 24 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: If Wisconsin's senior senator can't support even a small yet worthy gun safety bill, what can he do?