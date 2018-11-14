It’s as much a Seattle tradition as Starbucks, the Pike Place Market and the Space Needle: Visiting teams have to deal with the CenturyLink Field decibel level and keep it from being a game-changer for the Seahawks’ defense.
“It’s always loud. It literally is – always,” said Packers tight end Lance Kendricks, who played at Seattle every year as a member of the St. Louis Rams. “I’m sure with their history with the Packers, it will be loud (again).”
From their loss in the infamous “Fail Mary” game of 2012 to their meltdown at the end of the 2014 NFC Championship Game, the Packers have ample experience with the vocal “12s,” the nom de plume the fans have taken on in Seattle. But they also know that the players whom the noise can affect the most – quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his offensive linemen – know what they’re getting into.
“We all kind of know what to expect,” right tackle Bryan Bulaga said. “I think communication-wise, we’re all in a pretty good place with where we are communicating up front with Aaron, the running backs, protections and runs. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. I think it’s more of, once you get into that environment, it’s adjusting to it. We can talk about communication all we want, right? It’s kind of like that old (Mike Tyson) saying, ‘You have a plan until you get punched in the face.’ Well, it’s kind of like that. We can talk about it but once you get into it, you have to adjust to it.”
One way the Packers can make that adjustment easier? Start quickly, as they did in their star-crossed loss just a few minutes shy of a Super Bowl berth.
“It's really loud. It's a loud environment. They cheer not only during the pre-snap, but also when you're in the huddle sometimes,” Rodgers said. “We haven't always started the quickest up there. We'll start a little faster, try to take the crowd out and kind of withstand the surge that usually comes with that team.”