EQUAL RIGHTS: Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a Democratic measure to revive the Equal Rights Amendment, dealing yet another blow to supporters who pushed for more than five decades to amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.

UKRAINE WAR: NATO allies and partner countries delivered over 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia's invasion. Along with more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, allies sent "vast amounts of ammunition" and trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades comprising over 30,000 troops, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

BATHROOMS: Republican legislators in Kansas enacted what may be the most sweeping transgender bathroom law in the U.S. Thursday, overriding the Democratic governor's veto without a clear idea how the law, which takes effect July 1, will be enforced.

DEA PROBE: Lawmakers grilled U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram on Thursday over $4.7 million spent on no-bid contracts, the subject of a watchdog probe of whether the DEA improperly hired some past associates.

SUDAN CONFLICT: Fighters rampaged through the city of Genena in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region Thursday, battling and looting shops and homes, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle killed hundreds.

SENATE RACE: West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday he is running for Democrat Joe Manchin's U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Justice will face U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney in the state's 2024 GOP primary.