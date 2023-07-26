ECONOMY: The Conference Board's consumer confidence index shot to 117 this month, the highest level in two years as inflationary pressures eased and the U.S. economy showed resilience despite dramatically higher interest rates, a new report Tuesday said.

INTERCEPT: A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said Tuesday, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

OPIOIDS: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects its Sackler family owners from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

DESANTIS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

BORDER WALL: Colorado businessman Timothy Shea, who was convicted in October of fraudulently siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser that raised $25 million to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison. Shea was charged three years ago along with Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

VERDICT: A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for the 2016 extremist attacks at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station that killed 32 people in Belgium's deadliest peacetime violence, part of a wave of attacks in Europe linked to the Islamic State group.

— Associated Press