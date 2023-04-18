TWINS: Starting pitcher Pablo López agreed on a contract extension Monday that adds$73.5millionover four seasons. The right-hander has a 1.73 ERA through four starts this season, with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and 15 hits allowed. RED SOX: Right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated from the 15-day IL to start Monday's rain-delayed game against the Angels. Bello allowed five runs and eight hits in 22⁄3 innings. ATHLETICS: Oakland held a pregame ceremony on Sunday honoring its 1973 team that beat the New York Mets in the World Series. Among those in attendance were Reggie Jackson, Joe Rudi, Vida Blue and Rollie Fingers. DODGERS: Will Smith was placed on the 7-day IL because of a concussion, retroactive to Thursday. The catcher is second on the team with 12 RBIs.