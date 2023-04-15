MARLINS: Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract as he tries to return from a broken elbow. The reliever was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year for the Angels.

WHITE SOX: Third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with lower back soreness and out fielder Eloy Jiménez was reinstated to the active roster. Moncada is batting .308.

RELEASED: Umpire Larry Van over has been released from the hospital two days after he was hit in the head with a relay throw. He has not been cleared to return.