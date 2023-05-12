RANGERS: Right-hander Ian Kennedy has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after a tough start to his 17th year in the big leagues. Texas recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock, clearing roster room with Kennedy's departure before the opener of a four-game series at Oakland.

REDS: First baseman Joey Votto (left shoulder and bicep surgery) is scheduled to go to Louis ville to continue taking live batting practice.

ROYALS: Outfielder Franmil Reyes chose free agency Thursday rather than go to Triple-A Omaha. He was designated for assignment after hitting just .186 with two homers and seven RBIs in 19games for Kansas City.

RAYS: Tampa Bay left-hander Tyler Glas now was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness.