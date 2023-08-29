INJURED: Eight U.S. Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor Osprey aircraft during a multinational training exercise that killed three of their colleagues on an island.

EU GROWTH: Faced with the Russian aggression against Ukraine and fears of Moscow's increasing influence in parts of the Balkans, the European Union should make a "bold move" and accept new members by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel said Monday.

BORDER TENSIONS: NATO members Poland and the Baltic states will seal off their borders with Russia's ally Belarus in the event of any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk, the interior ministers warned Monday as tensions grow on NATO's and the European Union's borders with Belarus.

SPY CHARGE: Russia's top domestic security agency said Monday that a detained former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok is accused of collecting information about Russia's action in Ukraine and related issues for U.S. diplomats.

WILDFIRE: Greek authorities reinforced firefighting forces in the northeastern part of the country Monday, where a massive deadly wildfire burned for a 10th day with no signs of abating.

BIDEN VISIT: President Joe Biden is heading to Vietnam on Sept. 10 to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders after attending the annual Group of 20 leaders' summit in India, the White House said Monday.