SUSPENDED: Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for four games and fined by MLB for his interactions with a fan last week. Rendon grabbed a fan's shirt through the bars of a railing and exchanged words with him before taking a swipe at the bill of the man's ballcap and walking into the tunnel.
