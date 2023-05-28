Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TRANSPORTATION PROJECT: During a conference Saturday in Baghdad of representatives from Iraq, the Gulf countries, Turkey, Iran, Syria and Jordan, Iraq's prime minister announced plans for a $17 billion regional transportation project intended to facilitate the flow of goods from Asia to Europe through a network of ports, railways and highways.

VATICAN: Pope Francis, 86, resumed regular appointments Saturday, one day after canceling his schedule due to a fever. The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal.

AVALANCHE: A snowy avalanche in northern Pakistan killed 11 people Saturday, including four women and a 4-year-old boy, and injured 25 from a nomadic tribe as they crossed a mountainous area with their goat herds, police said.

HONG KONG: One of the few remaining pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong voted to dissolve itself on Saturday, joining a growing list of organizations that have disbanded as authorities crack down on dissent.

TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS: Travelers arriving in the U.K. faced long delays Saturday after a technical problem shut electronic border gates at airports across the country for most of the day, forcing everyone to have their passports checked manually on what was expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

ISRAEL: Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for the 21st consecutive weekly protest against their government's contentious plans to overhaul the country's legal system.

— Associated Press