CAPITOL RIOT: Two men who were active-duty members of the Marine Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Monday to riot-related criminal charges. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen are scheduled to be sentenced in September.

MICROSOFT: The Federal Trade Commission sued Monday to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard. The FTC's filing in a San Francisco federal court seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of the California company.

BORDER: The Biden administration stopped taking mobile app appointments June 3 to admit asylum-seekers at a Texas border crossing that connects to a notoriously dangerous Mexican city after advocates warned U.S. authorities that migrants were being targeted there for extortion, The Associated Press learned.

WILDFIRES: A jury in Oregon on Monday found the electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020, ordering the company to pay tens of millions of dollars to 17 homeowners who sued and finding it liable for broader damages that could push the total award into the billions. PacifiCorp said it would appeal.

WORLD AGENCY: UNESCO announced Monday that the United States plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization's move to include Palestine as a member.

NIGHTCLUB MASSACRE: Across central Florida, the 49 victims killed and dozens more survivors of the massacre at a gay-friendly nightclub were remembered with the unveiling of a 44-foot-wide mural, the ringing of church bells and an overnight vigil at the site of the Pulse club on Monday, the seventh anniversary of the tragedy.