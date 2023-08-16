BRAVES: Atlanta recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday.

TWINS: Minnesota returned third baseman Royce Lewis from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list following a 36-game absence because of a strained left oblique muscle.

RANGERS: AL West-leading Texas signed former twotime All-Star infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract on Tuesday, two weeks after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.

ASTROS: Houston outfielder Michael Brantley started a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery last August.

BLUE JAYS: All-Star closer Jordan Romano was activated off the 15-day injured list, while shortstop Bo Bichette was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Buffalo on Tuesday.

CUBS: Chicago right-hander Marcus Stroman is dealing with some right rib discomfort, delaying his return from the injured list.

— Associated Press