REFINERY FIRE: A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said. Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.

MUSK SEC: Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD: The European Union approved Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard on Monday, deciding the deal won't stifle competition. The blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy, though, because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.

HOSTEL FIRE: A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his "worst nightmare."

SPY CHARGES: China sentenced John Shing-Wan Leung, 78, a United States citizen, to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.

TEACHERS STRIKE: Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and striking teachers announced a tentative deal that includes a reparations task force for Black students and more say from parents and teachers in school decisions, officials in California announced Monday.