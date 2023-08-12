ECUADOR: Ecuador will hold six Colombian men for at least a month as the country probes their involvement in the slaying of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, whose life's work was fighting crime and corruption, the national prosecutor's office said Friday.

BOSNIA: A man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before killing himself Friday, according to police and media reports.

BANGKOK: Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday. The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement said four children were among the dead.

TAIWAN: China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, national security authorities said Friday. The 52-year-old suspect had been sent to Italy to study by his employer. There, he met "an official with the U.S. embassy," who turned out to be a CIA agent, officials said.

VINYL CHLORIDE: The Biden administration said Friday it could soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a plume of toxic black smoke after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

TENNESSEE: Vanderbilt University Medical Center is facing a federal civil rights investigation after turning the medical records of transgender patients over to Tennessee's attorney general, hospital officials confirmed. Two patients recently sued VUMC for releasing their records to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti late last year.