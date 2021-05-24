 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Mullen, April 10, 1985
0 comments

Brian Mullen, April 10, 1985

  • 0

Brian Mullen, April 10, 1985

Mullen scored 7:56 into overtime as Winnipeg defeated Calgary 5-4 in Game 1 of the 1985 Smythe Division semifinals.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Everyday habits that make you look older

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics