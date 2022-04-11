Brian Meitzner, jr., Lodi

The best on the team at sectionals last year, Meitzner shot a 12-over 84 at Prairie du Chien Country Club and missed out on the chance to compete in a playoff for the third-and-final state berth by one stroke. He and girls player Haley Thoeny (a senior who shot an 87 at sectionals as a junior), Bailey Clark (89 as a junior in 2021) and Kogen Baron (92 as a freshman) form a strong core and are the reason Lodi is honorable mention in D2 after taking third at sectionals and missing out on the second state spot by 12 strokes.