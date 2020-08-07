Brian Benford: I've fought for families for the last 30 years, and I'll keep doing that as senator

With two insidious diseases ravaging our world — COVID-19 and for centuries longer, systemic racism — I believe that people of diverse backgrounds — now-more than ever before — need to come together in love, unity and respect to forge a new, safe, socially just and equitable Madison and Wisconsin. The 26th District is the heart of Madison and for many years the most progressive district in the state. People want change — not politics as usual. There is a need for more diverse, informed voices — not career politicians — in the state Capitol, leading the charge to unite us ALL.
If we take a step back from the politics and look at the human side, we can see there are so many families in our city who have been hurt by the pandemic and its economic ramifications. I’m the most prepared out of anybody in this race because I work with these families each day, just as I have for the last 30 years. There’s moms and dads who don’t know where their next paycheck is coming from, they don’t know how they’re going to put food on the table, and they’re crying out for help. Unfortunately, politicians have failed us again and again because they don’t have the compassion or experiences needed to lead.
As a family advocate, educator, activist, alderperson for the City of Madison and past president of Madison’s Equal Opportunities Commission, for the last 30 years I have dedicated my life to serving those that are most marginalized and vulnerable in our communities. During the last three decades, I have served children, their parents, families and communities to reach their full potential. In doing so, I am on a path to reaching my own. In the past, when I looked into the mirror, I saw the face of poverty. My commonalities with those that I have served offered me real “lived” and informed insights that have made me an effective advocate for ALL. I am a family advocate, not a career politician. On my journey to be your next state senator for the 26th District, I carry in my heart the thousands of people that I have served over the years.
Growing up in both the inner city of Milwaukee and the rural, farm community of Fort Atkinson, I grew up embracing diversity in all its wonder and learned to find commonalities with those from different backgrounds — to seek cultural humility in all that I do. When we pause, and take the time to explore common denominators that bind us, like wanting the best for our children and families, a safe and stable home, the right to love whoever we want, and to be free from trauma and abuse, we can begin to build greater understanding and appreciation about each other.
I am a proud father of five beautiful, diverse children. My four oldest children graduated from Madison Public Schools. Two went on to graduate from the UW-Madison and one from Edgewood College. I raised my children on low-income wages, so instilling in them the importance of education was paramount. Last May, I graduated from the UW-Madison School of Social Work with my master’s degree so that I might someday become a licensed therapist for underserved populations. As you next state senator for the 26th District I will fight for all students (from 4-K-right up to a 4-year degree) rights to a free, quality, culturally informed public education.
I currently work as the success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. I am part of a dedicated team that helps to remove barriers and challenges to higher education. Some of these obstacles include housing insecurity, traumas from domestic and intimate partner violence, the lack of quality and culturally informed physical and mental health services, the absence of sustainable employment that offers a living wage, involvement with an unjust criminal justice system, racial disparities to accessing affordable (free) education, and all of the insidious impacts brought on by poverty and living in a racist and oppressive society. Each day I am working to engage, listen, reflect, educate and advocate for marginalized populations.
We’re running a real grassroots campaign that doesn’t have the tens of thousands of dollars that some of my opponents are working with. But our campaign has something that they don’t — and that’s the principle of putting people over money, which has been our motto since day one. So, if you want a candidate that can’t be bought, if you want a candidate that cares for you and your families, if you want a candidate that has provided a voice for those that are underserved and opened the doors to public policy for ALL — I’m your candidate. I’ve fought for families across Madison for the past 30 years, and I plan to continue my lifelong fight as your state senator. Please vote Aug. 11!
Brian Benford is a success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Program, a former Madison alder and a candidate for the 26th Senate District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!