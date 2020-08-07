Brian Benford: I've fought for families for the last 30 years, and I'll keep doing that as senator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With two insidious diseases ravaging our world — COVID-19 and for centuries longer, systemic racism — I believe that people of diverse backgrounds — now-more than ever before — need to come together in love, unity and respect to forge a new, safe, socially just and equitable Madison and Wisconsin. The 26th District is the heart of Madison and for many years the most progressive district in the state. People want change — not politics as usual. There is a need for more diverse, informed voices — not career politicians — in the state Capitol, leading the charge to unite us ALL.

If we take a step back from the politics and look at the human side, we can see there are so many families in our city who have been hurt by the pandemic and its economic ramifications. I’m the most prepared out of anybody in this race because I work with these families each day, just as I have for the last 30 years. There’s moms and dads who don’t know where their next paycheck is coming from, they don’t know how they’re going to put food on the table, and they’re crying out for help. Unfortunately, politicians have failed us again and again because they don’t have the compassion or experiences needed to lead.