Brewers manager Craig Counsell dismisses team's recent skid

Only one of those teams posted a losing record over the final month: the 2015 Kansas City Royals, who finished 15-17 but still won six of their final 10 games.

Then there are the 2007 Colorado Rockies, who won 21 of their last 22 games including victories in the NL wild card tiebreaker and wild card games, and sweeps of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS and NLCS, respectively, before getting swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.

Three years ago the Brewers were baseball's hottest team heading into the playoffs. They went 20-7 over the final month and closed out the regular season with eight straight victories, including the NL Central tiebreaker against the Cubs. The streak grew to 12 after sweeping the Rockies in the NLDS and a victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS but it wasn't enough to get Milwaukee to the World Series.

"I think people tend to forget what our main goal is," second baseman Kolten Wong said. "It’s not to come out here and try to just win (games), it’s to try to get ready for the postseason. We really just wanted to come out of here healthy. Not try to worry about doing too much, but just making sure the guys are ready, you’re getting your work in and preparing for the playoffs.

"Yeah, it wasn’t the best road trip, but at the end of the day we got some guys healthy and that’s what you want to do. You want to be ready to go."