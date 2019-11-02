Senior guard | 6-3, 204
De Pere, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 91 games, including 21 starts.
Scouting report: UW’s lone senior and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Pritzl earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology last December and is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis. He averaged 4.8 points per game as a junior, shooting a career-high 41.0 percent from 3-point range. Pritzl shot 53.5 percent from beyond the arc in Big Ten play, which led the conference. He went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 5-for-5 overall from the floor while matching his career high with 17 points during a win over Penn State. Pritzl scored 1,720 career points during his career at De Pere High School, helping the Redbirds win 84 games and four conference titles.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Mat Fraser.
Favorite TV show to binge? This Is Us.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem “Buckets” Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Lucille.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @LilB_Pritz1, @lilb_pritz1