Junior guard
6-3, 198
De Pere, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 57 games, including 21 starts.
Scouting report: Pritzl was a part-time starter last season and finished fourth on the team in scoring (8.9) and third in rebounding (3.8). After a rough stretch in which he went a combined 0 of 13 overall and 0 of 10 from 3-point range in losses to Northwestern and Maryland, Pritzl closed the season by averaging 10.9 points and shooting 47.5 percent (19 of 40) from beyond the arc over the final eight games. Pritzl received a medical redshirt for the 2015-16 season, when he was limited to four minutes due to a foot injury. He finished his stellar career at De Pere High School with 1,720 career points while helping the Redbirds win 84 games and four conference titles.
What’s your nickname? N/A.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Dylan Sprouse.
Best singer on the team? Khalil Iverson.
Worst dancer on the team? Khalil Iverson.
In 20 years I’ll be … : Working as a strength coach.