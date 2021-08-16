 Skip to main content
Brett Wieting, sr., QB, Watertown Luther Prep
Following a season as a receiver in which he caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, Wieting has been tabbed as the starter at quarterback. Coach Justin Gregorius believes he has the athleticism to replace the graduated Elijah Shevey, and build on the team’s momentum of six straight victories to finish last season.

