Following a season as a receiver in which he caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, Wieting has been tabbed as the starter at quarterback. Coach Justin Gregorius believes he has the athleticism to replace the graduated Elijah Shevey, and build on the team’s momentum of six straight victories to finish last season.
Brett Wieting, sr., QB, Watertown Luther Prep
