When Don Majkowski’s ankle painfully twisted beneath him that fateful September 1992 afternoon at Lambeau Field against the Cincinnati Bengals, the “Majik Man” unwittingly resolved a problem for head coach Mike Holmgren and Wolf.
“I’ll never forget it,” recalled Wolf, who had traded a first-round pick for Favre in February of that year. “It was in training camp. Mike Holmgren called me into his office one day and said, 'We’ve got a real serious problem at quarterback.’ I said, ‘Oh my god, what is it?’ He said, ‘We’re going to have to play Brett Favre, he’s better than the other guy.’
“Of course, we didn’t. Majkowski started, then he got hurt and Favre came in ... and you know the rest of the story.”
What a story it was. During his 16 years in Green Bay, Favre was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and won three MVPs (1995, ’96, ’97) while leading the 1996 team to the Super Bowl XXXI title, the team’s first championship in 29 years. During a five-year stretch in the 1990s, he averaged 35 touchdowns against 16 interceptions while delivering back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Even while enduring his up-and-down later years, the Packers still had just one losing season (2005, at 4-12) on Favre’s watch.
When he retired following brief stints with the New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-’10) after his acrimonious departure during the summer of 2008, Favre had thrown more touchdown passes than anyone in league history (508). Alas, he’d also thrown more interceptions (336).
“It was a perfect fit,” Favre said of Green Bay. “Mike Holmgren was the perfect head coach, ‘Mooch’ (Steve Mariucci) was the perfect quarterbacks coach for me. I mean, it just all fell into place. I think I related to the fans there more than I would have anywhere else. It could not have happened any better.”