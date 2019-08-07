The three-time NFL MVP says he doesn’t have much interest in a debate about which Packers quarterback is the greatest of all-time. He will say this: In his (somewhat biased) opinion, Rodgers is the best player in the game today.
“He stands alone in the league today as the best player in my opinion,” Favre said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview in June, before his visit to Madison for the annual American Family Insurance Championship celebrity foursome at University Ridge Golf Course. “And I'm OK with that. Honestly, I know people want to (ask), 'Who's the best player in Packers history?' People want to pick sides. I'm not picking sides. I could care less what people say, either way. I think Aaron is a great quarterback presently, one of the all-time greats in the league itself and will be remembered as that. And I'm really proud of him.”
Is that Favre suppressing his competitive nature? Or is he just speaking fondly about his successor because of the friendship the two have forged now that they’re no longer rivals? That’s hard to say.
But one could argue that had Ron Wolf not acquired Favre in a February 1992 trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers may never have awoken from their nearly three-decade run of ineptitude following the Vince Lombardi-led glory years. Sure, he tossed some soul-crushing playoff interceptions that prevented him from returning to the Super Bowl after leading the 1996 team to the Super Bowl XXXI title and the 1997 team to a berth in Super Bowl XXXII (which the Packers lost, as 12½-point favorites, to John Elway and the Denver Broncos). But during his 16 seasons in Green Bay, the Packers were always competitive (save for that 4-12 debacle in 2005) and always interesting.
And now, more than a decade removed from his acrimonious departure from Green Bay during the surreal summer of 2008, Favre’s greatness is once again fully appreciated among Packers fans.
“I wasn’t wild about what went on with the final years of Brett’s career,” retired Packers president/CEO Bob Harlan said. “But on the other hand, I’ll always be thankful to him for what he did for this organization in the 1990s. Because as Ron Wolf always says, ‘If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re never going to win in the NFL.’ And Brett Favre came in and played the toughest position in pro sports, and he was always there. I loved his competitiveness. You’d see him sometimes in the locker room in the middle of the week and he could hardly walk, and yet on Sunday, he’d run out of that tunnel and he was ready to go. He loved to compete.
“I just think you have to understand the desire of the man and his desire to compete and make this a great franchise. He always thought he could win the game by himself, and if he didn’t have somebody like a Mike Holmgren to pull him aside and say, ‘Don’t do that,’ he’d try anything to win a ballgame.”