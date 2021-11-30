 Skip to main content
Brenna Lutter, jr., Reedsburg
Brenna Lutter, jr., Reedsburg

A 16th-place finisher in last year's state Division 2 all-around competition with a 34.225. The Beaver junior's best event came on the balance beam when she finished 11th with an 8.500. She finished top five in each event in sectionals in order to qualify for state.

