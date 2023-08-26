In the pediatric unit at SSM Health’s West Clinic, tiny colorful birds climb the walls, perhaps to escape the fleet of dinosaurs whose accessories change with the seasons.

The little flocks and the varying seasonal scenes through which they fly are the handiwork of Brenda Serna, a Spanish interpreter who moonlights as an artist.

Letter by letter Brenda Serna places the alphabet letter by letter on cabinets in SSM Health's West Clinic. Serna likes to "flip" the themes of her pediatric w…

Serna has worked at the clinic for 20 years, but the arts and crafts began in 2015, when she started decorating the area near her office, joining efforts with the receptionists, friends of hers.

“We had a lot of fun planning, decorating, and they just really enjoyed all of that positive feedback from patients,” said Serna.

She found that the projects she’d been doing for fun could have a deeper impact, though, when a patient came to her bearing sheets of origami paper. The patient’s late husband had loved butterflies, so could Serna fold some in origami?

“It just kind of grew from there,” Serna said.

Incoming T-rex Brenda Serna instructs helpers on where decorations go. There are a number of dinosaurs roaming the pediatric ward at SSM Health's West Clinic…

Years passed, themes changed. Serna continued folding, taping and gluing paper joy onto the walls.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serna’s friends in the reception area moved, and her decorations were put on pause as she was off work for a few months. She returned later in 2020 to plexiglass and gowns. As an interpreter, she didn’t have much patient contact outside of the people for whom she would translate. But she saw the toll the virus has taken on her co-workers, especially in the pediatric unit, host to a steady stream of sick children and frightened parents.

Amid the bustle of early COVID procedures and uncertainty, nurses in the pediatric unit tried to keep the place as colorful as they could. The main nurse behind those efforts was moved to a different clinic, though, and with her went the decorations. Serna saw an opportunity in the spring of 2021 to give them a boost.

“One night I went after work and decorated,” she said, recalling an evening of paper blooms, her first endeavors into art beyond her area of the facility. “The next morning, staff just loved it because it was not just abandoned.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Growing tall Brenda Serna places the word "learn" on a paper flower in the pediatric ward at SSM Health's West Clinic. Her decoration themes are typically …

Themes are switched out as often as Serna can swap them, aided by her two kids and occasional friends. Armed with toilet paper wrappings, Christmas lights, origami paper and a vision, Serna takes to the pediatric unit. Her efforts have yet to go unnoticed, but according to Serna’s supervisor, Tricia Thompson, the artist has retained her humility throughout.

“(Serna’s) selflessness is worth stating,” said Thompson. “She’s humble as can be.”

The arts and crafts ease the burden staffers have faced in the past coaxing youngsters who come in hesitant to be away from their parents for things like height and weight recordings. They’re a talking point, a distraction for sick or scared little ones.

“The child might be a little hesitant to leave the mom or dad’s side, and the nurses will usually say, like, ‘Yeah, come see the dinosaurs,’” Serna said. “It brings them joy, and it’s just nice to see their happy little faces when they walk past whatever craft was made.”

Sea life Brenda Serna hangs a jellyfish made of recycled vaccine caps in the pediatric ward at at SSM Health's West Clinic. Many of her materials are r…

It’s folded papers, jellyfish on strings, recycled vaccine caps. Little things for little minds to take in without being too overwhelming.

“A lot of the stuff that I make is just simple, so I think, like, kids all ages can relate to the simplicity of it,” she said.

Even so, Serna doesn’t let just anyone join her on her crafting endeavors. When she’s not crafting at home, she’s been known to bring her materials to friends’ houses for dinners. While her pieces do tend to wax more simplistic, her artistic vision for them includes straight lines and tidy margins.

“A lot of my kindergarten crafts are actually AP kindergarten,” she said. “A lot of people don’t cut straight or they color outside the lines.”

So, while her friends cook, she crafts.

“I’ll just show up with my bag and start cutting.”

