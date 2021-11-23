 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braylen Blue, jr., G, Madison Memorial
0 Comments

Braylen Blue, jr., G, Madison Memorial

  • 0
braylen blue photo

Sun Prairie's Braylen Blue 

The 6-4 guard has left an impression on coaches who have seen Blue play even though he has yet to log a varsity minute. Those coaches aren't just high school and AAU coaches. College coaches have liked his game as well. Blue has picked up offers from Division I programs like Arizona State, UW-Milwaukee and Murray State.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild video shows police fighting a bank heist in Kenya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics