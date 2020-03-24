BRAUN'S BIG SWITCH

Ryan Braun (above) spent most of his camp out on the back fields getting re-acclimated to playing first base and right field where he was expected to split time during the regular season with Justin Smoak and Avisail Garcia, respectively.

Braun made his Cactus League debut on March 8, going 1-for-3, while serving as the team's designated hitter because of a sore right shoulder. He was expected to see time in the field later that week but those plans were ultimately scrapped when play was stopped.

Entering the final guaranteed year of the $105 million contract extension he signed in 2011, Braun has hinted at the possibility that this could be his last season. If it is, losing a significant chunk of it would be disappointing but Braun understands the reality of the situation.

"This is so much more important than baseball," Braun said. "This is something that's affecting everybody's livelihoods in every imaginable way and, in ways that weren't imaginable. Again, the health, safety and well-being of the general public is what's most important here and all of us should focus on what we can do to do our little part to make sure this thing doesn't spread and it doesn't get out of control here."

