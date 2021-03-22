Brandi Grayson: As District 14 alder, I'll fight to give all Madisonians a chance to succeed

To that point, I have four major priorities as a future alder. First and most dire, we must live up to our declaration that housing is a human right. We must suspend evictions where we can, and push the state to allow us to reinstate tenant protection laws. We need to expand shelters and transitional programs like tiny home villages. Most importantly, we cannot rely on the private market to meet housing demand. We must invest in city-funded housing to ensure EVERYONE has access. If housing is a human right, that means it should not be beholden to a profit motive. My district, District 14, is one of the most diverse parts of Madison, with Black, Latinx and Asian community members and businesses. Because it is a hub of community and culture, it faces risk of gentrification. By meeting the housing demand, we can protect District 14’s strengths.