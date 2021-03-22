Brandi Grayson: As District 14 alder, I'll fight to give all Madisonians a chance to succeed

Madison is the city that I love, and the city that has loved me back in many ways.
Born on the south side of Chicago to a mother who struggled with addiction and was a victim of abuse, my family moved to Madison when I was 10. I remember getting off the highway and seeing green grass and parks. I saw a lake for the first time. I had only seen parks and green grass on a TV screen and had long daydreamed of a life where garbage did not exist on the streets. And I knew I was home, I knew I was safe, and I immediately fell in love. For the first time I saw the possibility of a future ahead of me.
The community I discovered — social workers, counselors, teachers, neighbors — protected me, empowered me and provided for me. They supported me and cared for me in ways I’ve never experienced. When I found myself pregnant at the age of 13, they still didn’t give up on me. Instead, they worked harder to show me that I was worthy and I was able. They took me in and gave me and my daughter consistency and security. And with that support, I went on to graduate high school at the age of 17 and enrolled immediately at UW-Madison.
I’ve benefited from the opportunities that Madison has provided, but I know that these opportunities are not fairly distributed. We have deep divisions along race and class lines that must be bridged. I am running for alder because I want to continue to work hard to ensure that all Madisonians have a chance to succeed.
To that point, I have four major priorities as a future alder. First and most dire, we must live up to our declaration that housing is a human right. We must suspend evictions where we can, and push the state to allow us to reinstate tenant protection laws. We need to expand shelters and transitional programs like tiny home villages. Most importantly, we cannot rely on the private market to meet housing demand. We must invest in city-funded housing to ensure EVERYONE has access. If housing is a human right, that means it should not be beholden to a profit motive. My district, District 14, is one of the most diverse parts of Madison, with Black, Latinx and Asian community members and businesses. Because it is a hub of community and culture, it faces risk of gentrification. By meeting the housing demand, we can protect District 14’s strengths.
Secondly, healthy communities are safe communities. To truly address public safety, we must prioritize investment in programming and services that provide support, such as unarmed first responders with mental health and substance use expertise and expanded restorative justice alternatives. We must hold existing law enforcement accountable by changing police procedures (such as restructuring civilian payouts from police department insurance instead of taxpayer money) and cutting ICE out of the Madison community.
Third, we must invest in youth and family empowerment. We must fund community services that are truly trusted in our Black and Brown spaces and expand infrastructure so all families have equitable opportunities. This means expanding bus service to better serve the north and south sides and creating municipal broadband to treat the internet as a utility instead of a luxury.
Finally, we need to invest in economic justice by respecting our city workers’ associations and pushing for living wage union jobs in our community. We can provide jobs AND address community needs by building and maintaining city-owned housing, retrofitting city buildings with renewable energy, and expanding bus service.
Madison has immense opportunities and we CAN ensure it is accessible to all. I say Black lives matter and that Madison — a city I love — is a city I know can truly live up to our values and our mission as a city.