 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brady Ring, sr., G, Lodi
0 Comments

Brady Ring, sr., G, Lodi

  • 0
Brady Ring (copy) (copy)

Lodi's Brady Ring weaves through a pair of Lake Mills defenders during a Capitol North Conference game last season.

Ring truly broke through last winter for the Blue Devils, becoming one of the team’s top scoring threats as they finished the year 9-9. The 6-3 guard wasn’t afraid to drive or shoot from behind the arc scoring 11.4 points per game, thanks in part to a second-best 22 3-pointers. Ring made sure to use his frame on the glass as well, snaring 4.2 rebounds per game. A confident ball handler, he gives coach Ben Leistico a steady hand in the backcourt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is lake-effect snow?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics