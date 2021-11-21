 Skip to main content
Brady Helbing, sr., G, Beaver Dam
Brady Helbing, sr., G, Beaver Dam

Brady helbing.jpg

The 5-foot-10 senior point guard’s 5.6 assists per game not only led the team but ranked second in last season’s Badger North Conference. Helbing comes off a season where he averaged 10.1 points per game thanks to lights-out 3-point shooting (30-for-45, 66&). He also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. He enters his fourth season at the varsity level.

