 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton
0 Comments

Brady Engelkes, so., F, Middleton

  • 0

As a freshman last season, Engelkes showed intriguing promise in scoring three goals plus adding an assist in only two games. Although his high school experience is limited, he had seven goals and three assists (10 points) in 27 games for his Team Wisconsin 16U AAA club team this year. He could be a spark for a Cardinals squad projected to finish in the conference’s top three by Big Eight coaches.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your football forecast for the coming days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics